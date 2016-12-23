Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

Legendary ex-All Black captain Richie McCaw took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

Larina "Lilly" Tiffen and husband Kristian Fuller had been planning missions into Kaikoura as soon as the quake struck, and were delighted the response from food and beverage companies.

An anonymous benefactor paid for McCaw to fly the chopper full of gifts, and truckloads of other gifts were also sent in to town.

The mission was born from Ms Tiffen's newly-created charitable relief trust called Miss Lilly's Angels, which has also set up a Givealittle page to collect money from Kiwis who want to help.