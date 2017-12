Former All Black Richie McCaw took time out on Christmas day to help fight a large scrub fire in Hororata, Canterbury which spread to paddocks after a shed became engulfed in flames.

Gemma and Richie McCaw. Source: Gemma McCaw

Ten fire engines, 15 tankers and five helicopters all helped to battle the fire this afternoon. Rural tankers and specialist units have also been called in to support crews on the ground.

Fire crews from as far as Ashburton, Rangiora, Christchurch and Selwyn were called to the scene and police assisted to evacuate homes on Bealey Road.

Gemma McCaw took to Instagram to share a photo of them standing next to a helicopter.

"Merry Christmas from Mr and Mrs McClaus," Mrs McCaw posted.

"Santa was out fighting fires but arrived home in time for tea."

Fire and Emergency NZ tweeted this afternoon that the blaze has now been contained.