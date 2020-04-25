Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day

Like many Kiwis around Aotearoa, All Blacks great Richie McCaw got creative to mark Anzac Day.
In a video posted to Instagram by his wife Gemma McCaw, Richie whipped out a set of bagpipes to perform Amazing Grace.
"At 11am today, pipers across NZ & Aus joined to commentate ANZAC day with a rendition of Amazing Grace. Lest we forget," Gemma wrote.
Anzac Day services in New Zealand were cancelled today amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Many New Zealanders marked the day by standing at their gates at dawn.
