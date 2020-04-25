TODAY |

Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day

Source:  1 NEWS

Like many Kiwis around Aotearoa, All Blacks great Richie McCaw got creative to mark Anzac Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks legend joined Kiwis throughout the country getting creative to mark the day in lockdown. Source: Gemma McCaw / Instagram

In a video posted to Instagram by his wife Gemma McCaw, Richie whipped out a set of bagpipes to perform Amazing Grace.

"At 11am today, pipers across NZ & Aus joined to commentate ANZAC day with a rendition of Amazing Grace. Lest we forget," Gemma wrote.

Anzac Day services in New Zealand were cancelled today amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Many New Zealanders marked the day by standing at their gates at dawn.

Please send landscape video of how you are commemorating Anzac Day to news@tvnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Anzac Day
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand
2
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
3
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
4
Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day
5
Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Noel Leeming criticised for selling essential items that are out of stock

00:49

Anzac Day brings residents of Auckland street together during time of 'turmoil and uncertainty'
01:28

Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day

02:33

Invercargill police officer marks Anzac Day with tower-top bagpipe performance