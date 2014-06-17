 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Richest Kiwis own 20 per cent of wealth in NZ - new report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The two richest New Zealanders own more wealth between them than the poorest 30 per cent of the nation's adult population, according to a new report by the charity Oxfam.

Graeme Hart and Richard Chandler have an estimated wealth of $9 billion and $3.8 billion respectively, the report says. 

Graeme Hart

Graeme Hart

Source: 1 NEWS

The report out today states that the richest one per cent have 20 per cent of the wealth in New Zealand, while 90 per cent of the population owns less than half of the nation's wealth.

It points out that the number of the wealthiest New Zealanders went up by almost 20 per cent between October 2015 and June 2016, from 212 people worth more than $50 million to 252, according to the Inland Revenue's high-wealth individuals unit. 

In 2015, the report states that over a third of the 252 extremely wealthy declared income of less than $70,000, the point where the top tax rate kicks in. 

Executive director of Oxfam New Zealand, Rachael Le Mesurier, says the gap between the extremely wealthy and the rest of us is trapping huge numbers of people in poverty and fracturing society, as seen in the changing profile of home ownership in New Zealand.

Oxfam's international report, titled 'An economy for the 99 percent', shows eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity.

 

Bill Gates tries water made from human waste.

The world's eight richest people, in order of net worth in NZ dollars: 

Bill Gates: Founder of Microsoft (net worth $105.5 billion)

Amancio Ortega: Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain (net worth $94.3 billion)

Warren Buffett: American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (net worth $85.5 billion)

Carlos Slim Helu: Mexican owner of Grupo Carso (net worth: $70.3 billion)

Jeff Bezos: American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon (net worth: $63.6 billion)

Mark Zuckerberg: American chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Facebook (net worth $62.7 billion)

Larry Ellison: American co-founder and CEO of Oracle  (net worth $61.3 billion)

Michael Bloomberg: American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP (net worth: $56.3 billion)

Oxfam says the wealth of the richest people was calculated using Forbe's billionaires list published in March 2016.

The National Business Review Rich List published last July put Graeme Hart's wealth at $7 billion and Richard Chandler's at $4.2 billion.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

00:29
2
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

As it happened: Kane Williamson century steers New Zealand to incredible Test win over Bangladesh

3
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

4
1 NEWS

Student dies nearly a week after being found unresponsive in Auckland swimming pool

00:41
5
A driver in Mackenzie Country, near Lake Tekapo, filmed a campervan being driven erratically.

Watch: Large campervan filmed swerving all over scenic South Island road, 'blocking the way' of motorists behind

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ