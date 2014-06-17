Richest Kiwis own 20 per cent of wealth in NZ - new report

The two richest New Zealanders own more wealth between them than the poorest 30 per cent of the nation's adult population, according to a new report by the charity Oxfam.

Graeme Hart and Richard Chandler have an estimated wealth of $9 billion and $3.8 billion respectively, the report says.

The report out today states that the richest one per cent have 20 per cent of the wealth in New Zealand, while 90 per cent of the population owns less than half of the nation's wealth.

It points out that the number of the wealthiest New Zealanders went up by almost 20 per cent between October 2015 and June 2016, from 212 people worth more than $50 million to 252, according to the Inland Revenue's high-wealth individuals unit.

In 2015, the report states that over a third of the 252 extremely wealthy declared income of less than $70,000, the point where the top tax rate kicks in.

Executive director of Oxfam New Zealand, Rachael Le Mesurier, says the gap between the extremely wealthy and the rest of us is trapping huge numbers of people in poverty and fracturing society, as seen in the changing profile of home ownership in New Zealand.

Oxfam's international report, titled 'An economy for the 99 percent', shows eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity.

The world's eight richest people, in order of net worth in NZ dollars:

Bill Gates: Founder of Microsoft (net worth $105.5 billion)

Amancio Ortega: Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain (net worth $94.3 billion)

Warren Buffett: American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (net worth $85.5 billion)

Carlos Slim Helu: Mexican owner of Grupo Carso (net worth: $70.3 billion)

Jeff Bezos: American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon (net worth: $63.6 billion)

Mark Zuckerberg: American chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Facebook (net worth $62.7 billion)

Larry Ellison: American co-founder and CEO of Oracle (net worth $61.3 billion)

Michael Bloomberg: American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP (net worth: $56.3 billion)

Oxfam says the wealth of the richest people was calculated using Forbe's billionaires list published in March 2016.