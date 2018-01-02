Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

An American woman visiting New Zealand says she's shocked at the negative reaction she's received to body art painted on her bare chest from Rhythm & Vines revellers.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, was grabbed by a man at the Gisborne event on New Year's Eve as she walked about the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

Ms Anello-Kitzmiller then walked back to the man and slaps him four times while he's seated on the ground, after he ran away.

The incident was filmed by a fellow festival-goer and posted on Facebook yesterday, where it has since been viewed more than 200,000 times.

Ms Anello-Kitzmiller told NZ Herald herself and her boyfriend's sister were heckled after having their chests painted at a Rhythm & Vines stall.

"Within five minutes, we were being told we were disgusting, people were yelling 'put a shirt on'," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. It was just as much girls as it was guys."

Ms Anello-Kitzmiller, originally from Portland, Oregon said the experience was a "culture shock", recounting a festival in the US where people ended up "naked, caked in mud and there was no negativity".