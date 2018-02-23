 

Rhythm and Vines for retirees - Motorhome national rally party scene for generation 'gold card'

The national camper rally is taking place this weekend in Tapawera and hundreds of generation 'gold cards' are expected. 

Hundreds of happy campers gathered at Tapawera for their national rally.
Source: Seven Sharp

Dubbed the Rhythm and Vines for retirees, it is the biggest motor home rally in New Zealand and has been going for 10 years with numbers of attendees constantly rising. 

One camper said "it's like a big family... everybody looks out for everybody."

Some punters have traveled the length of the country for the event and hope to make the most of the music in the mountains. 

