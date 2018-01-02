Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

A Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing glitter body-art says she is still waiting for a sincere apology from the man who grabbed her.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, 20, was grabbed by a man at the Gisborne event on New Year's Eve as she was walking through crowds - bare chested - except for body art she'd had painted at a festival stall.

In a video filmed by a fellow festival-goer and posted to Facebook, Ms Anello-Kitzmiller can be seen walking back over to the man who grabbed her, slapping him four times, while her friend pours a drink over him, after he ran away.

The video was viewed more than 200,000 times before it was taken down by Facebook.

"I think there was a lot of built up anger from harassment throughout the day and we were just tired of it … I had to react to it because I wasn't not going to stand up for myself," Ms Anello-Kitzmiller told NZ Herald.

The young man who harassed her later apologised after the crowd grew angry, but she says it "wasn't sincere at all," as he and his friends laughed.

Ms Anello-Kitzmiller said some of the messages she's received following the incident have been vile.

"There's a lot of people saying I deserved it or I was asking for it, but the fact is people should be able to dress however they want ... no matter what you wear your body is nobody else's but your own."

However she says people also contacted her to say they'd been inspired.

Ms Anello-Kitzmiller, originally from Portland, Oregon said the experience was a "culture shock", recounting a festival in the US where people ended up "naked, caked in mud and there was no negativity".