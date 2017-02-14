 

'Rhys is dead' - mother breaks down telling select committee of son's death after being hit by foreign driver

Rhys Middleton suffered 13 separate injuries, any one of which alone would have killed him, when he was T-boned by a foreign driver in Tauranga last year.

Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.
Jieling Xiao was in New Zealand on a working holiday visa and was inexperienced on local roads but she had just bought a car and wanted to try it out on the day of the accident.

She'd never driven faster than 30km/h and wound up on the wrong side of the road in the crash that killed the 23-year-old motorcyclist who had been on a day out with his brother and friends.

His mother Judy Richards broke down in tears when she told a parliamentary select committee today of the day her and her husband Clem's lives were turned upside down.

"He goes, mum, this is a phone call that no mum wants to hear," she said of the moment her older son Ryan broke the news.

"He said, 'Rhys is dead'. He was screaming down the road and he said 'mum, I tried for 20 minutes to save him for you but I couldn't. And it was a foreign driver'."

Mrs Richards believes lives could be saved by making sure foreign drivers know the road rules.

She wants travellers on visas longer than three months to sit a driving test, and for visitors in the country short-term to answer a few questions and take a quick drive around to make sure they've got basic road skills before hiring or driving a car.

"People who are here on a working visa, on a student visa ... should sit a New Zealand licence [test] to some degree if they're gong to drive," she said.

"Tourists should sit some sort of competency test [to determine] that they understand our road signs and understand what they mean, and whether they are actually capable of driving on our roads - a drive around the block is not going to hurt anyone."

She suggested to parliament's transport select committee that scratch card tests with a dozen basic questions be used.

Committee chairman Jonathan Young says they will look into the request, based on a petition signed by 8535 people, and hope to report back before the September election.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges said after Mrs Richards' petition was presented that he didn't think changing the rules would save lives because figures showed foreign drivers weren't causing accidents or deaths at levels disproportionate with New Zealand drivers.

But Mrs Richards said she would be interested to compare the ratio of deaths caused by foreigners and locals with the amount of kilometres they travel on New Zealand roads.

Such figures are not available.

