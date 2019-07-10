Rhys Darby among Kiwi star-studded cast of new animation film, Mosley

A New Zealand animated feature film, with a star-studded Kiwi cast, is set to hit screens later this year.

Rialto Distribution along with Huhu Studios today announced the release date for Mosley as October 10 - during the school holidays.

The film will be voiced by figures, including Rhys Darby, Lucy Lawless, John Rhys Davies and Temuera Morrison.

Darby plays the voice of the hilarious, loud and kind Deaver, Lawless as mother, quiet leader and encourager Bera, Davies will voice the stern but courageous Warnie and Morrison is the brutal broody villain Warfield.

"Making the film in Snells Beach was an absolute joy," Director Kirby Atkins said. "New Zealand is an awe-inspiring country and the artists here are masters in their craft.

"I’m proud to have become a Kiwi myself and would love to continue making films here in the future."

Rialto Distribution chief executive Kelly Rogers described the movie as "a unique family film with a heart-warming story".

"Standing up for what you believe in is a theme New Zealanders can really relate to, particularly poignant this year - we are thrilled to be bringing this film to New Zealand audiences, it is a very special film indeed," she said.

Mosley, which is the first official China-New Zealand feature film co-production, will release in China later in the year and has already been sold to multiple territories worldwide.