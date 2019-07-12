Rheumatic fever reporting systems need improvement, audit suggests

New research shows the rates of acute rheumatic fever in Northland actually differ to official government records - and an expert says that means Northland needs more care.

About 93 per cent of all cases in Northland are Māori children, and Professor Michael Baker of Otago University says we need to make sure we're getting the data right.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Mr Baker said the audit of government data shows the need for a consistent way of tracking the disease.

About 300-350 new cases are diagnosed each year, about 150-200 cases are admitted to hospital each year - some of those patients will suffer heart valve damage.