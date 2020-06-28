Revisit Q+A's two-year attempt to get an interview with 'invisible man' National MP Jian Yang

Last month, Q+A's Whena Owen published a story on her two-year pursuit to secure an interview with National MP Jian Yang.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Yang, an MP of nine years, had proved an elusive figure to most English-speaking media.

Owen detailed her attempts to get Dr Yang to talk about the New Zealand-China relationship, tensions in Hong Kong, and the ongoing questions over his suitability as an MP.

In September 2017, Newsroom and Financial Times broke the story of Dr Yang's connections to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese spy agencies.

Read more National MP Jian Yang, who came under fire for links to Chinese spy agencies, to retire

Newsroom said Dr Yang didn't mention his previous work which saw him spend a decade at the People's Liberation Army Air Force Engineering College or the Luoyang Foreign Languages Institute, where he taught English to intelligence students. The institute is part of China's military intelligence apparatus.