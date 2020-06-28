Revisit Q+A's two-year attempt to get an interview with 'invisible man' National MP Jian Yang

Last month, Q+A's Whena Owen published a story on her two-year pursuit to secure an interview with National MP Jian Yang.
Dr Yang, an MP of nine years, had proved an elusive figure to most English-speaking media.
Owen detailed her attempts to get Dr Yang to talk about the New Zealand-China relationship, tensions in Hong Kong, and the ongoing questions over his suitability as an MP.
In September 2017, Newsroom and Financial Times broke the story of Dr Yang's connections to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese spy agencies.
Newsroom said Dr Yang didn't mention his previous work which saw him spend a decade at the People's Liberation Army Air Force Engineering College or the Luoyang Foreign Languages Institute, where he taught English to intelligence students. The institute is part of China's military intelligence apparatus.
Today, Dr Yang announced he won't stand on the National Part list at the upcoming election.