Review recommends multi-million-dollar overhaul for Kaikoura infrastructure

The Kaikoura District Council can't continue running in its current form due to increasing demands on its resources.

That's according to a review which recommends an overhaul of how the organisation operates.

The council is one of New Zealand’s smallest local authorities and resources were already under pressure when the November 2016 earthquake struck.

Mayor Winston Gray says the influx of seasonal tourists was “getting to be a struggle for council”.

“You know, all the issues we have around it. The rubbish, the waste, the accommodation."

Kaikoura has just under 3000 ratepayers who are paying more every year to meet demands. Another projected rise means rates will have gone up by 50 per cent over four years.

“I think it's really a good look at small town New Zealand. How can we cope going forward? I think this is a real case here in Kaikoura,” says Mr Gray.

New operating model

A steering group, supported by the Government, looked at the organisation’s financial and corporate sustainability.

It ruled out merging with larger councils nearby.

“It’s such a distance from Marlborough and Canterbury and you know with what's happening here, it really needs to be led by the locals,” explains Mr Gray.

But it suggests sharing services with other Districts, “where you have a larger council that is able to invest in particular areas of expertise, they have resources or skillsets, capabilities that smaller councils just aren't able to afford,” says Kaikoura District Council Chief Executive Angela Oosthuizen.

One service that is already contracted out is roading maintenance. Others could include drinking water, stormwater and wastewater; waste services; and maintenance of facilities, parks and reserves.

The proposed new operating model is estimated to cost between $7.3 million and $10 million. The Government will be asked to meet the costs at a briefing next month.

Community facilities

Meanwhile volunteers are already trying to lighten the load.

A project to replace the earthquake damaged community pool has been handed over to the Kaikoura Community Charitable Trust.

The council has donated the land for the new site, $1 million in capital funding and is contributing up to $250,000 per year to the operating costs.

Kaikoura Community Trust Chairman John Wyatt says it’s “a great example of how the community can come together and how the council can help facilitate this and many other projects”.

He’s also working on the rebuild of Kaikoura’s historic Mayfair Theatre, which has benefitted from significant external funding. He’s confident the project will be ready next year - in time to mark 50 years of community ownership of the Art Deco theatre.