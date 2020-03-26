Review into rest home Covid-19 clusters underway

An independent review into the Covid-19 clusters at aged residential care facilities is underway, with findings to be reported to the Ministry of Health by the end of next month.

Source: 1 NEWS

So far, there have been five significant Covid-19 clusters within aged residential care facilities, two in Christchurch, two in Auckland and one in Waikato.

The review will examine facilities with Covid-19 cases, examining measures and processes that proved successful in combating the spread, as well as the areas that need improvement. Those facilities will be compared with similar ones that had no cases.

It will also look at information relating to potential transmission of Covid-19 within aged care facilities, interviewing people involved in outbreaks, as well as studying activities aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.