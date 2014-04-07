 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

A sobering report ordered after a Blenheim woman murdered her severely disabled daughter is calling for urgent reform, saying disability services across the country don't have the resources to cope with giving families support.

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home on May 16.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

Now a report warns there'll be more murders just like it if nothing is done to address the needs of adults with disabilities across all DHBs.

An independent review was commissioned by the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board to identify care and service delivery problems that may have contributed to Ruby's death and to make recommendations to prevent similar problems in the future.

The report's author, developmental paediatrician Dr Rosemary Marks, didn't find any shortcomings in the care provided by NMDHB staff and considered that the event could have happened "in any DHB".

However, she identified many gaps at both local and national levels, particularly at the time a person with disability transitions from child to adult care.

Dr Marks said there were signs the situation was deteriorating in the months leading up to Ruby's death; including the family's frequent visits to Wairau Hospital's emergency department, consulting a different GP to the one they were enrolled with and a reduction of respite care.

The report found no single person or agency was aware of all those factors.

Health professionals had heard Donella threatening to do harm to Ruby on two occasions, including one instance where a threat was made to drive off a cliff and during another, Donella had stated "I don’t know what I would do to her".

Dr Marks said staff concerned in both instances did "take reasonable steps" to follow up on the threats. But that if Ruby had been under the age of 17, "I am confident that health professionals would have notified Child Youth and Family Services of their concerns," she said.

In addressing the issues above, Dr Marks recommended the establishment of an "early warning score system", which would be triggered by concerns from a professional.

A social work assessment would have to be carried out whenever two or more risk factors were identified including observing a rise in ED visits, a change of primary care provider, a drop in school attendance, or escalating behaviour in a person or their care giver.

The author also called for the Government to introduce a mandatory system to protect vulnerable adults, as there is for children under Oranga Tamariki.

Dr Marks said there is a lack of training in New Zealand for those who provide respite care to children and adults with disability. But she hoped that disability support projects currently underway will result in better outcomes for people like Ruby and their families.

Donella Knox is currently serving a four year sentence for the murder of her daughter in 2016.

Related

Crime and Justice

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:52
1
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

More than one gang involved in recent spate of Waikato homicides - police

00:37
2
The event celebrated the 100th birthday of the anti-apartheid leader.

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned by beautiful song during exhibition honouring Nelson Mandela

3
Stephen Paddock opened fire on a music festival, and was later found dead in his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

MGM Resorts International sues victims of Las Vegas mass shooting in bid to avoid liability

4

Stray bullet strikes and kills nine-year-old girl sleeping in her Philadelphia home

00:17
5
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.