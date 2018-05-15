Review confirms sexual harassment at Human Rights Commission

A review sparked by an alleged sexual assault at the Human Rights Commission has found sexual harassment did occur at the organisation.

The Government has just released a ministerial review, led by retired Judge Coral Shaw, into how the commission handles such accusations internally.

Judge Shaw concluded that sexual harassment had occurred at the commission, though it was "not prevalent or endemic".

She also found there was a "deep divide" between some staff and their managers, and a lack of trust among staff that any complaints would be handled appropriately.

The review was sparked after a former intern came forward to say she was harassed by a senior commission staff member last year.

The review found the organisation did not provide the right care or support to staff who made such sexual harassment complaints, and the policy used to investigate the 2017 incident was out of date.

The current board was compromised by a lack of cooperation between commissioners and the chief executive, Judge Shaw found.

Responding to the review findings, the Human Rights Commission said it accepts all the recommendations Judge Coral Shaw made, and is already actioning some of the changes suggested.

Chief Commissioner David Rutherford said the report was confronting to read.

"I take responsibility for the concerns Judge Shaw has raised about the Commission. We apologise to all those who have been affected by what has happened, particularly the complainant," Mr Rutherford said.

"Internally we have started efforts to improve workplace culture, and we will take further steps identified by Judge Shaw to improve the working environment."