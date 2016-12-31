 

Revellers ready to ring in 2017 but police not taking any chances

As the last day of 2016 winds down, revellers are getting ready to welcome the New Year.

In Auckland city, police are gearing up for a big night with 30,000 expected in the CBD. 

DJ Max Key, son of former Prime Minister John Key, will be playing at midnight at a free street party on Federal Street.

And revellers are getting the party started at the South Island's biggest New Year event - Rhythm and Alps.
Source: 1 NEWS

There are 500kg of fireworks set to light up at midnight, which took five months of planning.

Down in Wanaka, organisers are expecting 5000 people to ring in the New Year at Rhythm and Alps. 

The party has already started at the annual two-day festival in the Cardrona Valley.

Depite a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on November 14, the atmosphere is festive in Kaikoura where residents are keen to crack on with quake recovery and looking forward to a new year with new hope. 

Residents of the quake-hit town are keen to say goodbye to a devastating 2016.
Source: 1 NEWS

Folks from Christchurch have also made an effort to visit Kaikoura and show them some economic support. 

Meanwhile in Mount Maunganui, hundreds of people had to be removed from the beach last night after a party was cancelled. 

Police are concerned about where New Year revellers in the popular holiday hotspot will congregate.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police are worried about where the teenagers will congregate tonight.

Maori wardens and extra police are on scene to keep the peace. 

