Revellers build sand island in estuary on New Year's Eve to avoid Coromandel liquor ban

A group of revellers in the Coromandel came up with an ingenious way to avoid the area's liquor ban yesterday, New Year's Eve.

Revellers drink on man made island in Tairua estuary. Source: Facebook

A photo posted on the Tairua ChitChat! Facebook page shows a group of revellers marooned on a sandcastle in the Tairua estuary, built at low tide.

The group sit on a picnic table on the makeshift island swigging drinks.

Some of the group reportedly said the liquor ban didn't apply to them because they were in "international waters", according to Fairfax.