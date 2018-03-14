Revealed - NZ's most stolen cars: Read the top 10 list, is your car likely to be nicked?

If you own a Honda Torneo that's more than 10 years old, you're more likely to have it stolen than any other vehicle.

A Honda Torneo. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The AA has released its Top 10 Stolen Car list and the Torneo has come out ahead of Mazda's Familia and Demio models.

To calculate theft incidence rates, AA Insurance measures the number of claims made for each model of car for which 20 or more claims have been made, as a percentage of the total number of policies it holds for that model.

The Torneo is twice as likely to be stolen as all other vehicles on the list, including the Mazda Demio, of which there are many more on the road, Amelia Macandrew, AA Insurance customer relations manager, says.

The sedan - derived from the Honda Accord and produced between 1997 and 2001 - is the most frequently stolen car since making its debut on the list in 2010.

According to claims data, 96 per cent of theft claims for models in the top 10 list were for cars manufactured more than 10 years ago.

"There's less cause for concern if you own a newer model car," Ms Macandrew said.

"Newer models tend to have more sophisticated security systems, so fewer are stolen."

The average value of a stolen vehicle claim from the top 10 list is $3940, which has dropped from $5120 in 2015.

The Subaru Impreza has been bumped from third place by the Mazda Demio. Mitsubishi models have dropped from the list altogether, while the Nissan Sunny, Cefiro and Terrano have made a return, replacing other Nissan models, Safari and Stagea.

The top 10:

Honda Torneo

Mazda Familia

Mazda Demio

Subaru Impreza

Nissan Sunny

Nissan Cefiro

Mazda Atenza

Subaru Forester

Nissan Terrano

Mazda Capella