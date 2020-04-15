Revealed: How much is being saved by public sector's 20% pay cut

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all public sector CEOs, Government MPs and herself will be taking a 20 per cent pay cut, a move that is estimated to save millions of dollars.

According to data released last year, the 140 public sector bosses are paid a total of $62 million.

With the 20 per cent pay cut, it reduces that to $49.6 million - saving $12.4 million.

Ms Ardern herself earned $471,049 a year in salary, making her the seventh-highest paid world leader.

This pay cut reduces her salary down to around $376,000.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, a key face of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, was paid $528,000 last year.

He'll now earn $422,400.

The highest paid public sector CEO last year was Matt Whineray, from the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation.

He received a salary of $1.06 million and the pay cut reduces his pay to just under $850,000.

National leader Simon Bridges says he will also take the 20 per cent pay cut, while ACT leader David Seymour is campaigning for all MPs to have their pay reduced during the crisis.

Ms Ardern said the pay cut will be in place for six months, saying it's "about leadership".

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now," she said today.

"This is where we can take action, which is why we have."

TOP 10 PAID PUBLIC SECTOR BOSSES AND THEIR REDUCED SALARIES

Matt Whineray, Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation: From $1,065,000 to $852,000.

Scott Pickering, ACC: From $841,000 to $672,800

Andrew McKenzie, Housing New Zealand/Kāinga Ora: From $791,000 to $632,800

Professor Stuart McCutcheon, University of Auckland - replaced by Professor Dawn Freshwater this year: From $760,000 to $608,000

Mike Bush, Police Commissioner - replaced by Andrew Coster this year: From $709,000 to $567,200

Gabriel Makhlouf, Treasury - replaced by Caralee McLiesh last September: From $687,000 to $549,600

Mark Ratcliffe, NZTA - replaced by Nicole Rosie this year: From $682,000 to $545,600

Air Marshal Kevin Short, New Zealand Defence Force: From $670,000 to $536,000

John Ryan, Controller and Auditor-General: From $670,000 to $536,000