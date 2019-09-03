TODAY |

Revealed: Ministry of Education proposes ditching 16 subjects for NCEA Level 1

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Education has released a provisional list of subjects as NCEA Level 1 is reformed, with 16 subjects getting culled or combined.

Students in a classroom. Source: istock.com

But one new subject could also be added - Māori Performing Arts.

Under the proposed restructure, Art History and Latin would be removed entirely as subjects under Level 1.

History and Classical Studies would be combined into one unit, History; while Social Studies, Media Studies and Psychology would be combined into Social Studies.

For business students, Economics, Business Studies and Accounting would be combined into Commerce.

Health and Physical Education would get combined into Physical Education and Science would be one big block, instead of separating out Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Earth Science.

Members of the public have two months to provide feedback on the proposed subject list, before it's finalised and new achievement standards developed.

Level 1 is currently optional and would remain so under the proposal, which also has Level 2 and 3 in the firing line, deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid says.

The changes will be phased in over five years and also strengthen NCEA literacy and numeracy requirements.

"These new assessments will not be mandatory until 2023 because we want to ensure teachers and schools have the time and support they need for these changes," Ms MacGregor-Reid says.

"We will work closely with teachers and other experts to rebuild more than 1000 achievement standards and accompanying resources in a way that minimises any unnecessary burden on those involved."

Feedback on the provisional subject list can be provided online at the Ministry of Education website.

