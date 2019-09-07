TODAY |

Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019

Royal, religious and outright strange baby names are among those declined by the the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages in 2019.

The list of 25 names were released today by the Department of Internal Affairs. 

King, Lady, Princess, Queenmerry and Empress were some of the unsuccessful names put forward for review last year.

Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery explains that under New Zealand law parents are free to be creative when naming their baby, however they had to make sure the names don't cause offence, are a reasonable length and don't unjustifiably resemble an official title or rank.

"While there are no ‘banned’ names in New Zealand, there are certain boundaries in place," he said.

New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years

"There's no problem if you want to give your child a spelled-out number or even silly name, but remember your child has to live with it."

Of the 61,018 babies born in New Zealand in 2019, fewer than one per cent of names were personally considered by the Registrar-General.

Those who didn't make the list were:

  • Crown 
  • Empress
  • Ford-Royal
  • Gunner
  • Justice
  • Justyce
  • King
  • Kyng
  • Lady
  • Lord
  • Majesti
  • Major
  • Pope
  • Prince
  • Princess
  • Queenie
  • Queenmerry
  • Queeny
  • Rogue
  • Royal
  • Royale
  • Royall
  • Saint
  • Sur
  • Syre

Meanewhile, there were more than 18,000 unique first names registered for children last year. The top names were Oliver and Amelia, with Nikau and Mia taking out the top spots for Māori names.

Internal affairs tips for ensuring parent's could register their babies names were to avoid official titles, numerals or anything unpronounceable, like a backslash or a punctuation mark.

Parent's were also advised to "rethink swear words", and limit the name to no more than 70 characters.

However, if a name fails to meet the criteria, it can be reviewed by the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages. The family then has an opportunity to present their reasons for the name, and these may be accepted by the Registrar-General on a case-by-case basis.

Parent's can register their baby’s birth using the SmartStart website, an online tool providing a range of services for new babies and their parents.

Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
