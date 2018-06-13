 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Revamped design for Christchurch's Cathedral Square 'visionary' say business leaders

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Regenerate Christchurch's revamped design for Cathedral Square has been labelled "visionary" by business leaders. 

Greenery, paved public spaces and potential pavilion are in the plans, but progress on the Cathedral itself is stalled.
Source: 1 NEWS

The design shows a series of interconnected green spaces and paved areas, with the focus being an architecturally designed pavilion for the north-east corner. 

Regenerate Christchurch CEO Ivan Iafeta says the pavilions are flexible in their design. 

"They're stunning and elegant, but also lightweight and can be there for as long as the community want them there. So they can be relocated at any point," he said. 

Crown-led anchor projects like Turanga, the central library, and the Convention Centre are already part-way through construction, and will form the north-edges of the Square. The library is expected to open by the end of this year. 

Paul Lonsdale of the Central City Business Association said he's impressed with the design. 

"I just think it's visionary. It's exciting. It has aspects that reflect our culture and heritage. It has an element of big vision. The only thing that's missing is the funding, and the timeline of when they're going to do it." 

He said locking in public investment like this would encourage private development. 

$9.2 million has been set aside for the Square revamp project, half from council and half from the Government. The next step is for council to form an implementation plan, and finalise funding arrangements. 

Meanwhile the Anglican Cathedral itself is facing its own political issues. The joint venture agreement required to begin work is waiting for final sign-off from the church. Some have criticised the time it has taken the church to sign the agreement. 

Philip Burdon of the Great Christchurch Buildings Trust, which has donated $13 million to the restoration of the church, says the church leadership has a responsibility to enable progress. 

"The delay is deeply antagonising to the broader community," he said. 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

00:39
2
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We are passionate about our heritage' - Jason Taumalolo re-commits to Mate Ma'a Tonga

3
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

4
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

02:04
5
Cooper thinks the pair are ‘probably better’ for the experience.

Mountain biker Anton Cooper reflects on Comm Games rivalry with Sam Gaze – 'He has this anger when he races'

01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 