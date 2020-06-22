Returnees' MIQ stay extended amid investigation into two Covid-19 cases

“A number” of recent returnees’ stays in a managed isolation facility in Auckland have been extended while investigations about two Covid-19 cases are undertaken.

The Auckland Airport Novotel. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health said last evening, they told returnees at the Novotel at Auckland Airport they were to remain at the facility while genome sequencing was completed for two people who tested positive for Covid-19 at day 12 of their stay.

Genome sequencing results are expected in the next 48 hours. It will be used to determine which strain of the virus was contracted and if any “genomic relationship” exists, indicating possible transmission between the cases.

The two cases arrived in New Zealand on June 14, one from Moscow and one from Dubai.

The Ministry of Health said “a number” of people were meant to leave the facility yesterday while the remainder were due to depart today or tomorrow.