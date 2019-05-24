Returned for a box of donuts – Debra the zebra reappears at Auckland car collection company

The iconic zebra mascot brazenly taken from an Auckland business last week has been returned for a box of donuts.

Debra the zebra went missing on May 16 from the back of a truck parked on Neilson Street in Auckland’s Onehunga.

Debra is somewhat of an icon for local residents and shot to citywide fame as she graced the cover of this year’s Yellow Pages.

The 2m high by 3m length zebra from Zebra U Pick Car Parts went missing for a week before she was mysteriously returned after a reward of Krispy Kreme donuts was offered.

Peter Gormly from the Auckland car collection company told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp they have no idea where their beloved mascot has been hiding.