TODAY |

Retiring National MP Anne Tolley gives emotional farewell speech in Parliament

Source:  1 NEWS

Veteran National MP Anne Tolley has given an emotional farewell speech in Parliament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National MP first entered Parliament in 1999 and held nine ministerial portfolios through her career. Source: Breakfast

The retiring deputy speaker and East Coast MP used her valedictory speech yesterday evening to thank her colleagues and talk about the role her father played in her career.

“We sat together every election night watching and analysing the results, and he came to Wellington every time I was sworn in as a minister,” she said in the House.

“But he's not here at the finish, and that's a big gap in my life. 

“And I knew I'd cry, but I couldn't leave him out because he's been such a big part of my political life.”

Ms Tolley is one of 13 National MPs as of date to announce their retirement from politics ahead of the election. She cited wanting more family time as the reason behind her decision.

National MP Anne Tolley to retire from politics after 2020, citing family time

She held a total of nine ministerial portfolios throughout her time.

She previously said she was going list-only after this year’s election.

Ms Tolley has been an MP since 2005 and was first elected in 1999.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, two hospitalised with listeria in Tauranga
2
Billionaire US gaming tycoon Gabe Newell sets up event to thank NZ for having him during Covid-19
3
Space industry training on offer as Rocket Lab launches apprenticeship scheme
4
Tokoroa car crash that killed two prominent Chinese dissidents could be 'sabotage' - academic
5
Peters told to 'move with the times' after telling National MP to 'keep shouting lady'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:35

Space industry training on offer as Rocket Lab launches apprenticeship scheme
01:13

How will 5G technology affect our everyday lives?

Christchurch mosque shooting gunman flew drone over Al Noor Mosque before attacks

Auckland food manufacturer fined after selling 23,000kg of tainted beef mince