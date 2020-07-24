Retiring National MP Anne Tolley gives emotional farewell speech in Parliament

Veteran National MP Anne Tolley has given an emotional farewell speech in Parliament.

The retiring deputy speaker and East Coast MP used her valedictory speech yesterday evening to thank her colleagues and talk about the role her father played in her career.

“We sat together every election night watching and analysing the results, and he came to Wellington every time I was sworn in as a minister,” she said in the House.

“But he's not here at the finish, and that's a big gap in my life.

“And I knew I'd cry, but I couldn't leave him out because he's been such a big part of my political life.”

Ms Tolley is one of 13 National MPs as of date to announce their retirement from politics ahead of the election. She cited wanting more family time as the reason behind her decision.

She held a total of nine ministerial portfolios throughout her time.

She previously said she was going list-only after this year’s election.