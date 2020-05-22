Retirement village operator to return $8.6 million in wage subsidies

Retirement village operator Summerset Group will pay back the $8.6 million it received in wage subsidies.

The company claimed the money in April when its revenue slumped by more than 30 per cent, because of a fall in unit sales.

In August, Summerset reported an half-year net profit of $1 million, which was a 99-per cent drop on the year earlier. But stripping out one-off accounting charges, its underlying profit was only down 6 per cent to $45 million.

The company was among those criticised for paying a half year dividend after claiming the subsidy.

Summerset chair Rob Campbell said the board had decided it was the right time to return the money.

"Summerset was in a stable financial position and the business outlook was positive."

The company also said its full year underlying profit was expected between $96 million and $98 million, which would be about an eight per cent fall on last year's result.