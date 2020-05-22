TODAY |

Retirement village operator to return $8.6 million in wage subsidies

Retirement village operator Summerset Group will pay back the $8.6 million it received in wage subsidies.

The company claimed the money in April when its revenue slumped by more than 30 per cent, because of a fall in unit sales.

In August, Summerset reported an half-year net profit of $1 million, which was a 99-per cent drop on the year earlier. But stripping out one-off accounting charges, its underlying profit was only down 6 per cent to $45 million.

The company was among those criticised for paying a half year dividend after claiming the subsidy.

Summerset chair Rob Campbell said the board had decided it was the right time to return the money.

"Summerset was in a stable financial position and the business outlook was positive."

The company also said its full year underlying profit was expected between $96 million and $98 million, which would be about an eight per cent fall on last year's result.

Campbell is to retire from the Summerset board next April after 10 years, which included its listing on the stock exchange in 2011.

