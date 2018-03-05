Retirement home residents shaken after man found dead in nearby pub carpark

A man's death outside a Hawke's Bay tavern last night is being treated by police as a homicide, and has cast the local community into disbelief.

At 10.45pm, emergency services were called to the Flax Bar and Eatery, also known as the Flaxmere Tavern, on Swansea Rd, Flaxmere, just northwest of Hastings.

A man was found outside the tavern unresponsive with serious injuries and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Hawke's Bay Police say they are treating the death as a homicide, but are yet to formally identify the man.

The homicide investigation has also caused a stir at a retirement village across the road from Flaxmere Bar and Eatery, with many residents describing it as too close for comfort.

Police have cordoned off the carpark of The Flax Bar and Eatery, across the road from Swansea Rd Retirement Village, which houses over 60 residents.

Moewaka Shepard-Teranti's house is the closest to the carpark where the incident occurred.

She said she didn't hear anything last night, despite being up weaving flax, and was only was alerted to the incident when she saw flashing lights out her window.

Ms Shepard-Teranti said nothing like this has happened in the area before, and described the Flax Bar and Eatery is a "happy place".