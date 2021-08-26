Retirement home near Auckland confirms staff member has Covid-19

A retirement village north of Auckland has confirmed one of its staff members contracted the Delta variant of Covid in an update to resident’s families.

CHT Amberlea, near Snells Beach. Source: 1 NEWS

CHT Amberlea, near Snells Beach, confirmed the staff member is a household contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case and went into precautionary self-isolation earlier this week.

“Staff members who have been working closely with the positive staff member have gone into self-isolation and will only return to work once cleared by Public Health,” CHT Healthcare Trust chief executive Carriann Hall said in an update on the company's website.

“Residents who were close contacts of the staff member are currently being identified by Public Health and will go into precautionary isolation.

"Any residents who go into precautionary isolation will continue to receive the very best care and we will closely monitor their health to keep a watchful eye for symptoms.”

Family of residents were notified in this update from CHT Healthcare Trust chief executive Carriann Hall. Source: 1 NEWS

The village was working to ensure we have adequate staffing levels to continue to take care of all our residents.

It comes after Covid-19 was detected "transiently" in wastewater collected from the Warkworth area several times over the past week.