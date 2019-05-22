Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying allegations

The Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell announced today she has been cleared of the the bullying allegations made against her last year.

"I am pleased that the report found that bullying conduct had not occurred and I am looking forward to returning to work," Ms Maxwell said.

"While the report made a finding of no bullying, it did indicate that some previous staff had difficulty with my communication style."

Maxwell was stood down December last year as an investigation took place after she was accused of bullying in the work place.

She denied the claims.

"The investigation found that the benchmark to establish bullying conduct was not met, however conclusions in the Report do raise concerns about the effect on complainants," Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

"My view is that conduct in every workplace should be courteous and professional and staff should be treated with respect."

"Ms Maxwell has given me her assurance that her return to work will see her focus on creating this environment and continuing to focus on the important work the Commission has to do to ensure Kiwis are best positioned for their retirement."

Mr Faafoi says that HR policies have been updated at the Commission and there is a new whistle-blower policy in place.