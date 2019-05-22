TODAY |

Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying allegations

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Social Issues

The Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell announced today she has been cleared of the the bullying allegations made against her last year.

"I am pleased that the report found that bullying conduct had not occurred and I am looking forward to returning to work," Ms Maxwell said.

"While the report made a finding of no bullying, it did indicate that some previous staff had difficulty with my communication style."

Maxwell was stood down December last year as an investigation took place after she was accused of bullying in the work place.

She denied the claims.

"The investigation found that the benchmark to establish bullying conduct was not met, however conclusions in the Report do raise concerns about the effect on complainants," Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi said in a statement.

"My view is that conduct in every workplace should be courteous and professional and staff should be treated with respect."

"Ms Maxwell has given me her assurance that her return to work will see her focus on creating this environment and continuing to focus on the important work the Commission has to do to ensure Kiwis are best positioned for their retirement."

Mr Faafoi says that HR policies have been updated at the Commission and there is a new whistle-blower policy in place.

Ms Maxwell has also agreed to be under enhanced monitoring and increased presence of senior Ministry of Business, and Innovation and Employment staff in the office.

Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell
Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:29
Whena Owen discovers what the medieval religious wars were really all about.
History behind the Crusades as the Crusaders consider a name change
2
The Speaker says “a threat to the safety of woman” has now been removed.
Parliamentary service staff member stood down over historical assault allegation
3
The Privacy Commission has warned landlords that they shouldn't be collecting information which could be used to discriminate against potential tenants - but most do.
Many rental agencies may be breaching Privacy Act according to new guidelines on tenant applications
4
Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
5
Some argue that the filter, which Snapchat calls a "lens," could be a therapeutic tool that leads to self-discovery.
Gender filter stirs emotions for some trans people
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tramper missing off walking track in Ashburton Lakes after failing to return to pick up spot
The lowest number of houses were sold in the last month of the year, for seven years, nationwide.

LVR restrictions improve financial stability during hot housing market - Reserve Bank

Man's hands hold a chainsaw against a fallen tree as wood chips shoot in all directions.

Employer fined $85k for failing to keep worker safe while trimming tree branches next to powerline
A file image of a courtroom.

Whanganui woman cries as she admits murdering her teenage granddaughter