Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

New Zealand's major do-it-yourself stores are pulling ionisation smoke alarms off the shelves after a Consumer NZ report found they perform poorly.

The report showed ionisation-type smoke alarms give much less warning of smouldering fires like those caused by faulty wiring, a hot ember on upholstery or curtains on a heater.

All smoke alarms will eventually respond to a fire, but smouldering fires lacking flames can still fill a home with deadly smoke very quickly.

Mitre10 and Hammer Hardware have pulled the ionisation models out of circulation, effective immediately, while PlaceMakers and Bunnings Warehouse will sell those they have, then discontinue.

Dr Paul Smith of Consumer NZ said it was a "major win" for New Zealand consumers.

Ionisation smoke alarms can be identified by a label with the black and yellow radioactivity symbol on it.