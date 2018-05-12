Retail giant Briscoes denies claims of unpaid daily meetings

The head of retail chain Briscoes denies claims some staff members were required to attend daily meetings without pay.

Briscoes generic. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

A former Briscoes employee says staff there were required to go to work 15 minutes early for unpaid daily meetings - just like Smiths City workers.

It's a practice that is prevalent in retail, said First Union spokesperson Tali Williams.

"It's common for staff to be called into meetings before their workday begins, for sales huddles and the like. It shows businesses don't value or respect their staff's personal, out of work time. I suspect this story will bring forward many more complaints."

The Employment Court has ordered Smiths City to repay staff, for the quarter-hour 8.45am meetings over the past six years.

A former Briscoes employee, who does not wish to be named, said she went to the meetings every shift for the four years she was at the company but never questioned them because she didn't know any better.

She hopes the court decision will make other companies like Briscoes realise they can't ask staff to come to work earlier without paying them, she said.

"I think it's positive, it sets a precedent for workers like me and for companies to change the way they work and pay people right."

Briscoes' managing director Rod Duke said he was not aware of yesterday's ruling and did not want to comment until he has further information.

Ms Williams said this was an issue that was one of many in the retail industry.