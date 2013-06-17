 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Retail card spending jumps in January as Kiwis dine out and buy household items

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand retail spending on electronic cards gained in January for a fifth straight month, as consumers spent more on eating out, hardware, furniture and appliances.

Source: 1 NEWS

Seasonally adjusted total retail spending on credit and debit cards increased 1.4 per cent in January from December, the biggest monthly gain since January 2017, Statistics New Zealand said.

Core retail spending, excluding fuel and vehicles, advanced 1 per cent.

Spending rose across four of the six retail industries.

Hospitality spending increased 1.5 per cent as people spent more in bars, cafes, restaurants and takeaway shops.

Durables spending rose 1.2 per cent, fuel spending increased 1.5 per cent and spending on consumables edged up 0.3 per cent, Stats NZ said.

Bucking the trend, apparel spending slipped 0.1 per cent while spending on vehicles excluding fuel dipped 0.6 per cent.

"New Zealand households started the year off with a bang," said Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod. Westpac had expected a 0.6 per cent gain, while the market consensus was for a 0.5 per cent lift.

"January's strong rise in spending was underpinned by a lift in durable spending," Mr Ranchhod said.

"Stats NZ has attributed this to spending associated with increased purchases of 'back to school' supplies, which increasingly include electronic devices.

''However, we have also seen a second-wind in the housing market that is likely to have boosted spending on durable items. Spending on hospitality was also up, suggesting that New Zealanders were getting out and taking advantage of the hot weather at the start of the year."

The figures show actual total retail spending climbed 3.4 per cent to $5.3 billion in January from the same month a year earlier.

Card-holders across all industries made 141 million transactions in the month, down from 161 million in December. The average value of $50.

Related

Economy

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


2
Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


00:18
3
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

4
Sandfly, the chestnut gelding pony who had brutally botched dental treatment.

Wellington equine dentist sentenced for botched pony dental treatment

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 