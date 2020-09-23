TODAY |

Restrictions to loosen as Auckland moves down from Covid-19 'Alert Level 2.5' tonight

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland will move down to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Under Alert Level 2, gatherings in the city can increase from 10 to 100. Source: Breakfast

The rest New Zealand moved back down to Alert Level 1 on midnight Monday.

The shift means gatherings can increase from 10 people to 100. However, businesses will still need to maintain social distancing requirements.

It comes after the country last week saw four days of no new cases of community transmission, and two days in a row of no new cases in managed isolation or the community - six weeks after a community outbreak of the coronavirus was discovered in Auckland.

New Zealand now stands at 61 active cases of Covid-19, currently made up of 29 imported cases and the other 32 from the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

These people may have had the coronavirus in their system since the first lockdown in March. Source: 1 NEWS

The next alert level review will be on October 5, with any changes to come into effect two days later.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour drops, National flounders as minor parties lift
2
Opinion: Now is a great time to reform the benefit system
3
Judith Collins claims victory in first TVNZ leaders' debate, Jacinda Ardern pitches on stability
4
Full video: First leaders' debate - Jacinda Ardern v Judith Collins
5
Two more lanes of traffic to reopen on Auckland Harbour Bridge after temporary fix overnight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Opinion: Now is a great time to reform the benefit system

Does coronavirus spread easily among children?
02:06

Woman who suffered 12 years of electroshock therapy for being gay speaks of 'horrendous' journey to redress
02:20

Residents in quake-damaged Christchurch suburb being terrorised by boy racers - 'They're driving us crazy'