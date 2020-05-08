Restaurants and bars grappling with Level 2 restrictions call for hospitality rescue package

Restaurants and bars grappling with the looming restrictions of Alert Level 2 are calling for a hospitality rescue package in next week’s Budget.

In Christchurch, the dance floor at Fat Eddie’s, which typically fits several hundred people, is set to become a place for customers to sit and listen to jazz.

“We're pretty sure that we will not make any money out of this shift, but at least it is light at the end of the tunnel,” bar owner Max Bremner said.

The bar has been fitted with brand new tables spaced two metres apart to ensure the new rules can be followed as the country prepares for Level 2.

“We've got an opportunity to create an ambience that people will come back and it's just a wee step going forward to a lot bigger step, hopefully very soon,” Mr Bremner said.

With the main focus of Level 2 being limiting close contact between strangers, nightclubs and bars are being forced to decide between adapting to the new changes or keeping their doors closed.

Despite the challenges, Panhead is taking out tables and making space to welcome back regulars.



Panhead bar owner Matt McLaughlin expects the move will be "a real struggle".

“I'm going to open my doors and roll the sleeves up and just do the best we can to try and make it work with the rules we've got in place,” Mr McLaughlin said.

The Hospitality Association's Julie White says it needs to see a rescue package in the Government’s Budget next week.

"Some of the stories are heartbreaking," she said. "I've been called by members to say that they really appreciated our work but unfortunately, liquidators have been called in."