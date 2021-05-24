Restaurant chain gives diners hefty discount for staying off their mobiles

Once upon a time, a meal out meant a chin wag and quality time with your nearest and dearest.

But, these days, the sight of a smartphone in one’s hands is all too common.

Restaurant Madam Woo thinks it has a solution, though. It’s giving customers 15 per cent off their bill if they chuck their cellphone in a box and leave them there for the entire meal.

The deal is available at any of the Malaysian-inspired restaurant’s locations around the country in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown.

Madam Woo co-founder, Fleur Caulton, told Seven Sharp cellphones became such a problem in the chain’s restaurants that it was hard to get orders for food out of people.

“People have been pretty excited,” she said of the offer.