Restaurant association calls for Government-funded dining out push amid Covid-19 struggles

Source:  1 NEWS

The shift to Alert Levels 2 and 3 has dealt another blow to the already suffering hospitality industry, sparking calls for a nationwide campaign of support. 

For the next three days many businesses in NZ’s largest city must close their doors to customers. Source: 1 NEWS

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been forced to operate at a limited capacity if not close entirely in Auckland and around the country. 

It's prompted pleas by the Restaurant Association for the Government to follow Britain's lead, introducing a dining out campaign to encourage patrons. 

Concerns some in hospitality industry won't survive coronavirus shutdown

In the United Kingdom, the government helps to foot the bill for half of the meal eaten at a cafe, restaurant or pub from Monday to Wednesday through until the end of August. 

The New Zealand association has launched its own petition asking for the Government here to follow suit after the initiative was used by more than 10.5 million patrons across the UK in its first week. 

“Our Dine Out to Help Out initiative will put much needed cash back into the pockets of hospitality businesses that are really struggling whilst also helping Kiwis to get a freshly prepared meal at a discounted price,” says CEO Marisa Bidois

According to Ms Bidois, while the campaign would run in a similar fashion to the UK it would not apply to alcohol. 

Food for thought: platform targets stressed hospitality workers

She says thousands of jobs in the industry remain on the line if there isn't Government intervention some time soon. 

"This country has an incredible hospitality scene and if we want it to survive the pandemic’s ongoing impact, the Government needs to do something different.”

According to the association, 12 per cent of Auckland businesses as well as five per cent outside of the city are expecting to close down in the next month. 

