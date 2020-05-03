TODAY |

Rest homes hard hit by Covid-19 make efforts to boost the mood of the elderly

Source:  1 NEWS

Rest homes around the country have been the hardest hit by Covid-19 yet those looking after our elderly are determined to keep spirits high.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rest homes around the country have been the hardest hit by Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

At Fielding’s Wimbledon Villa, residents are connecting in a positive way.

“You just see a glimmer of a light go on, it’s lovely to watch them reconnect with reality through music,” says Latasha Tai, Diversional Therapist at Wimbledon Villa Specialist Elder Care.

It’s a much-needed boost, people over 70-years-old are the most at-risk group for Covid-19.

Thirteen of New Zealand’s 19 deaths have been rest home residents.

“We try and keep it so positive here, both for our families on the outside and for us as staff and for our residents,” says Ms Tai.

It’s not known how long rest homes will be locked down for but the plan is for them to keep singing until they are able to meet with loved ones again.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing Timaru girl found 'safe and well'
2
Beachgoers and builders in the firing line amid warning of 'concerning' Level 3 breaches
3
Emotional scenes as friends, colleagues lay flowers for woman killed in Auckland
4
Only two new Covid-19 cases today, but Dr Bloomfield warns 'concerning behaviours' could extend Level 3
5
Simon Bridges holds steady on leaving Level 3 but health experts disagree
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

Beachgoers and builders in the firing line amid warning of 'concerning' Level 3 breaches

Canterbury fishers rescued by helicopter after trips go seriously wrong
01:06

Warriors insist 'appropriate testing measures' were taken before Australian departure

Canterbury food rescue operation increases distribution as Covid-19 lockdown sees more Kiwis struggling