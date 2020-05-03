Rest homes hard hit by Covid-19 make efforts to boost the mood of the elderly

Rest homes around the country have been the hardest hit by Covid-19 yet those looking after our elderly are determined to keep spirits high.

At Fielding’s Wimbledon Villa, residents are connecting in a positive way.

“You just see a glimmer of a light go on, it’s lovely to watch them reconnect with reality through music,” says Latasha Tai, Diversional Therapist at Wimbledon Villa Specialist Elder Care.

It’s a much-needed boost, people over 70-years-old are the most at-risk group for Covid-19.

Thirteen of New Zealand’s 19 deaths have been rest home residents.

“We try and keep it so positive here, both for our families on the outside and for us as staff and for our residents,” says Ms Tai.