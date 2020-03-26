Rest homes to enforce mandatory coronavirus tests for new residents

"Our decision is in line with the call from the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, for more testing of vulnerable populations, which includes older New Zealanders," NZ Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace says.



"Covid-19 is known to afflict older people more than any other cohort. We have seen several cases with our residents already, along with some staff. And given the ongoing increase in cases across New Zealand, we will likely see further cases amongst our people.



"Our members' top priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of their staff and residents and testing new residents prior to admission is an important part of the wider protocols they have in place."