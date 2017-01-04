'Rest easy my girl' - community in mourning over loss of teenager killed in Far North

A teenager who died on New Year's Day when she was hit by a car in the Far North was a high school student who had recently lost her father.

Chloe Hope Hartigan, 17, from Karikari Peninsula was killed when she was hit by a car on Oruru Road, Taipa at about 2.30am on New Year's Day (Sunday).

Friends have taken to Facebook to share tributes to Chloe on a post she shared on Friday.

Chloe Hartigan, 17, was killed New Year's Day when she was hit by a car in the Far North. Source: Facebook: Chloe Hope Hartigan

"I love you Chloe. I don't know how I'm gonna take it today. You should be here with all of us," wrote one friend yesterday. "Rest easy my girl."

"It's impossibly hard to read this, knowing that you're not coming back," commented another.

Sadly, Hartigan's death comes just months after her father Geoffrey Hartigan died in July.

A friend of Hartigan's father wrote, "I feel devastated".

"I send our love and condolences, so very very sad."

Hartigan's death notice describes her as the "loved twin sister of Jarrad".

"You my darling will be in our hearts forever," it reads.