Respite from wild weather as conditions clear up across the country

Sunshine is on the way for parts of New Zealand today, a sharp contrast to the weekend's wild weather which saw 15,000 Auckland homes lose power.

Conditions across the country will be clearing up as the deep low, which caused the stormy weather, moves away to the east of the South Island.

A few showers are expected around Invercargill and Dunedin this morning but the rest of the day to be fine, and some morning cloud in Oamaru.

Fine spells with a few showers in Milford Sound are expected, while sunny Nelson will reach a high of 23 degrees.

Morning cloud is stretching up the East Coast from Timaru through to Blenheim, but once that clears it is expected to be fine and sunny.

Showers will linger from Wellington up the coast to Taranaki which will also ease off.

Hamilton, Auckland and Northland will have a few morning showers before the sun makes an appearance as the rough weather eases off.

There are still a few severe weather warnings in place, with strong winds expected in Wairarapa and Tararua.