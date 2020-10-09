Resource consent for new jet fuel storage facility in Mt Maunganui declined

Resource consent for a new jet fuel storage facility in Mount Maunganui has been declined after feedback from the community and local marae.

Whareroa Marae. Source: 1 NEWS

The decision about the latest application made in August last year from Timaru Oil Services Limited was released yesterday.

Multiple resource consents were made, associated with installation and use of four above-ground fuel storage tanks and associated infrastructure at 216 Totara Street, Tauranga.

Four submissions were received in opposition, with submitters wishing to speak at a hearing.

Resource consent was declined for several reasons, including the determination that the amenity and cultural effects associated with the proposed tanks were not acceptable.

Increasing industrial pollution has been an issue for many months for neighbouring Whareroa Marae, which has campaigned for heavy industry to be scaled back.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council consents manager Reuben Fraser says the decision demonstrates the importance of the local community around Whareroa Marae being able to participate in this resource consent process.

“The independent commissioner heard the community’s concerns,” he said.

Fraser says this consent is one of many things going on in the Mount industrial area.

“A key challenge is that the industrial area borders the Whareroa Marae and Mount residential area, which we know has become of increasing concern to the community.

"This complex situation has been generations in the making, with many stakeholders involved. Regional Council is committed to addressing the issues here and is proactively working with Tauranga City Council, businesses, and the community,” said Fraser.