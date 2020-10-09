TODAY |

Resource consent for new jet fuel storage facility in Mt Maunganui declined

Source:  1 NEWS

Resource consent for a new jet fuel storage facility in Mount Maunganui has been declined after feedback from the community and local marae.

Whareroa Marae. Source: 1 NEWS

The decision about the latest application made in August last year from Timaru Oil Services Limited was released yesterday.

Multiple resource consents were made, associated with installation and use of four above-ground fuel storage tanks and associated infrastructure at 216 Totara Street, Tauranga.

Four submissions were received in opposition, with submitters wishing to speak at a hearing.

Resource consent was declined for several reasons, including the determination that the amenity and cultural effects associated with the proposed tanks were not acceptable.

Increasing industrial pollution has been an issue for many months for neighbouring Whareroa Marae, which has campaigned for heavy industry to be scaled back.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council consents manager Reuben Fraser says the decision demonstrates the importance of the local community around Whareroa Marae being able to participate in this resource consent process.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals say pollution from the industrial zone is making whānau at the marae sick. Source: 1 NEWS

“The independent commissioner heard the community’s concerns,” he said. 

Fraser says this consent is one of many things going on in the Mount industrial area.

“A key challenge is that the industrial area borders the Whareroa Marae and Mount residential area, which we know has become of increasing concern to the community.

"This complex situation has been generations in the making, with many stakeholders involved. Regional Council is committed to addressing the issues here and is proactively working with Tauranga City Council, businesses, and the community,” said Fraser.

Tauranga City Council regulatory and compliance general manager Barbara Dempsey says, “given the cultural significance of the area and potential impact of the tanks, we support the decision made by the commissioner. ”

New Zealand
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner
2
Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump rage-quits Screen Actors Guild in fiery letter
3
‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim
4
Eden Park given all clear to host six concerts a year after appeals window closes
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

PM wants proposed law to ban conversion therapy in Parliament this year

SPCA calls for 'collective' desexing effort for pets amid surge of animals in care

NZ's refugee quota programme restarted after almost a year

02:03

Landlords who ask too much personal information, use renter blacklists put on notice by Privacy Commissioner