 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Residents of world's steepest street in Dunedin are calling for council to ban tourists from driving up

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tourism
Transport
Dunedin and Otago

Residents of Dunedin's Baldwin Street, the world's steepest street, have become increasingly frustrated by the amount of people visiting the area and are asking council to ban non-residents from driving up it.

As one of Dunedin's premier tourist hot spots, a visit to Baldwin Street is a chaotic scene of taxi drivers, buses, tourists, driving up to the top of the street and getting stuck there.

Besides the traffic, local residents have said people are parking on private driveways, backing into fences, and causing safety issues by lying down on the street.

With residents fuming, Dunedin City Council held a meeting last night for them to voice concerns.

"I think the meeting was very positive, we got lots of feedback from residents from Baldwin Street," Nick Sargent, the council's transport strategy manager.

However, one resident said this was "an example of Dunedin City Council bureaucracy at its finest".

Locals are now recommending signage which clearly states only residents are allowed to drive up the street.

Letters provided to 1 NEWS show the council's proposal to solve this issue was to create two "one-way" sections of the road, as well as a raised platform to slow traffic.

"I think it was quite constructive, and it seems we've scrapped the original plans of the island and the speed hump," said Baldwin Street resident Balazs Kiglics.

They’re already in a battle to keep their title as the world’s steepest street. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tourism
Transport
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:26
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
John Armstrong's opinion: Ross dumping confidential National Party information into public arena is the stuff of nightmares for Bridges
2
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
3
Dragging Jami-Lee Ross' private life into National's spat 'close to a very dangerous line' in NZ politics, says Peter Dunne
4
Toys, a discarded high chair and police evidence tape are part of the trash outside a home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, where a 20-month-old girl was found dead inside an oven on Monday evening at the residence, in Shaw, Miss. (Shelby Sansone/WHBQ-Fox 13 via AP)
Mississippi grandmother charged with murder after 20-month old granddaughter found dead in oven
5
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
We thought we’d count them up.

Live stream: Jami-Lee Ross fronts media after giving phone recording of him and Simon Bridges to police
01:26
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".

Bridges apologises after calling MP Maureen Pugh 'f*****g useless' on recording
04:00
The former National MP recorded his conversation with the Naitonal Party leader.

Jami-Lee Ross releases audio of conversation with Simon Bridges
Refugees held in Nauru.

Australia's PM signals that he could accept New Zealand's longstanding offer to resettle 150 refugees