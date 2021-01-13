TODAY |

Residents warned to avoid smoke as huge fire engulfs scrap car pile in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire has broken out at a site in South Auckland this morning, sending black smoke into the sky which residents are being warned to avoid.

The smoke from the fire on Hunua Road could be seen across a large part of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire at Global Metal Solutions on Hunua Road, Papakura, was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ this morning just after 8am.

A large plume of black smoke is rising from the fire, which is believed to have begun in a stack of scrapped vehicles.

The smoke visible across the wide area of the city.

Authorities have warned residents in the area to take measures to avoid the smoke, including staying indoors and closing windows.

Auckland Regional Public Health (ARPHS) said "the range of materials involved in this fire is not yet clear, however it is possible that scrap metal, car parts, tyres, plastics, petrol, oil and other possible pollutants are involved".

"ARPHS advises the public in surrounding areas to take precautionary measures to prevent breathing in smoke.

"Households in the affected area, down-wind of the fire, should close windows, doors and ventilation systems.

Smoke rising from a scrap metal yard fire on Hunua Road, Papakura. Source: 1 NEWS

"Anyone who remains in the vicinity is advised to keep out of the smoke.

"People who smoke, the elderly, children, and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung conditions are at greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation and should avoid exposure."

Fire engines and firefighters from over 10 stations have been called to the fire, including aerial firefighting units.

A large pile of scrapped cars, visible from the street at Global Metal Solutions on Hunua Road, Papakura. Source: Google Streetview

A section of Hunua Road is closed between Parker Street and Boundary Road, and diversions are in place. People are asked to avoid the area.

There are no reports of any injuries, but a St John ambulance and a rapid response unit are at the scene on standby.

