Residents urged to stay inside as 'mini tornadoes' hit Cromwell

Residents in the Cromwell area in Central Otagao have been urged to stay inside and away from windows after a series of mini tornadoes hit this afternoon.

Police and fire services have been called out to multiple incidents, police said.

Power poles have come down, while some trailers have flipped and there has been damage to fences and windows. Objects were thrown up to 500 metres.

People travelling in cars and motorcycles have been told to avoid travelling through the Cromwell Basin due to strong winds.

A resident described the experience in a Facebook post.

"Had a tornado right past us in Cromwell, nothing like that to get dogs and nerves fired up!" Sandra Collett wrote.

Cromwell Transport driver told the Otago Daily Times he saw various materials such as building paper and iron flying through the air.

"I was just in my truck and I looked across and it sort of came out of nowhere," he said.

No injuries have yet been reported.

