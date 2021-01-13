Residents told to avoid smoke as large blaze engulfs scrap car pile in South Auckland

A large fire has broken out at a site in South Auckland this morning, sending black smoke into the sky.

The third-alarm fire was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand this morning just after 8am.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the scene, and was visible across the wider area.

Police have warned residents in the area to take measures to avoid the smoke, including staying indoors and closing windows.

It's understood the fire is at a scrap metal yard, and firefighters are at the scene.

Smoke rising from a scrap metal yard fire on Hunua Road, Papakura. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency said the fire had "engulfed a large pile of scrap cars".

Fire engines and firefighters from 10 different stations have been called to the fire.

A large pile of scrapped cars, visible from the street at Global Metal Solutions on Hunua Road, Papakura. Source: Google Streetview

A section of Hunua Road is closed between Parker Street and Boundary Road and diversions are in place.

There are no reports of any injuries, but a St John ambulance and a rapid response unit have been called to the scene on standby.