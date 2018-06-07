Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

A petition is calling for the Tauranga City Council to purchase the properties of a failed subdivison by the end of this month.

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.

Last month a damning report commissioned by the council found major failings, siding with the "innocent" home owners, and council would purchase the ruined homes within months.

The petition signed by more than 480 people claims "no negotiations have commenced".

A homeowner who didn’t want to be named told 1 NEWS there has been "no meeting with council" since June.

He says his family hopes "the council will be fair on market value" when purchasing the damaged homes.

At the time of the report's release Taurnanga City Council Chief Executive, Gary Poole told 1 NEWS he expected to "resolve this issue in a matter of months, not six months or longer".

The homeowner says council staff "are all going on holidays, and still have not offered us a price".