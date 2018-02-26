 

Residents with respiratory issues told to leave home as tyre fire rages in Canterbury

A large tyre fire in Canterbury has led to nearby residents being warned to "close all doors and windows" in a bid to stop smoke coming in.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Source: Hurunui District Council

A Fire Service spokesperson says the fire is burning in around 500 tyres at Racecourse Rd in Amberley, Hurunui.

The Hurunui District Council said on Facebook that there are 19 fire trucks attending the blaze.

The post also reads that the fire will be allowed to burn through the pile and anyone with respiratory issues is advised to leave the area until the smoke subsides.

Nearby residents are also told to keep pets indoors and to shut their windows and doors.

Crews are expected to be there overnight. 

