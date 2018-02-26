 

Residents with respiratory issues told to leave home as tyre fire raged in Canterbury

A large tyre fire in Canterbury led to nearby residents being warned to "close all doors and windows" in a bid to stop smoke coming in tonight.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Source: Hurunui District Council

A Fire Service spokesperson says the fire was burning in around 500 tyres at Racecourse Rd in Amberley, but it has now been downgraded.

The Hurunui District Council said on Facebook 19 fire trucks attended the blaze. Fire says one fire truck and three tankers remain.

The council said the fire would be allowed to burn through the pile and anyone with respiratory issues was advised to leave the area until the smoke subsided.

Nearby residents were also told to keep pets indoors and to shut their windows and doors.

Crews are expected to be there overnight. 

Christchurch and Canterbury

