Residents outraged in Southland over storage of thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste

Frustrations are growing in Southland over thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste from the Tiwai aluminum smelter being stored in the region.

The old Mataura paper mill is the latest location to store the waste after producing company Taha International went into liquidation last year.

Opponents said if the material inside gets wet it will create a toxic ammonia cloud and could poison the nearby river.

Mataura resident Winston McCone said there has ”been some wicked actions".

“I think it’s been a very, very poor action that ever allowed for this dross to be transferred from the smelter and stored here in our town. Towns aren't for dross.”

A closed door meeting was held yesterday at the Invercargill City Council.