Residents of North Shore home where 'suspicious item' was found by police assisting with inquiry

A North Shore street that was cordoned off so officers could remove a suspicious item found at a home during a police search that included the armed offenders squad has now been reopened.

The suspicious item that had been found in the property in Murrays Bay had been made safe, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton of the Waitematā CIB said. Police did not elaborate on what the item was. 

"A number of occupants from this address are assisting us with our inquiries," McNaughton said.

“Earlier this morning police, with assistance from the armed offenders squad, executed a search warrant at a Murrays Bay address, while at the address, police have located a suspicious item."

Police said they were aware that commuters in Murrays Bay had been disrupted after a 400-metre section of Sunrise Avenue between Wisteria Way and East Coast Road was closed.

"Area staff have been liaising with local schools near the cordons and police ensured all students were able to get into school safely this morning," McNaughton said.

Residents within the cordon were escorted by police as they left their homes.

